Eric "Rick" Menhennett
1948 ~ 2020
Biloxi
After 72 years of stories about the ones he caught and the ones that got away, we lost the biggest catch this week - an amazing father, grandfather and friend, Eric "Rick" Menhennett. The Gulf Coast and our lives will never be quite the same. Rick knew how to live life to the fullest. He started his adventure in Johnson City, NY in 1948 and unexpectedly left us on July 17th to join his departed loved ones — mother, Maude Menhennett; father, Edward Menhennett; sister, Georgia "Jo" Collins and brother, Edward Menhennett — for his next adventure.
Those of us he left behind will miss him more than words can express. His three children, Cher (Jamey) Fischer, Erica (David) Oglesby and Jason (Courtney) Menhennett; the grandchildren he adored, Chelsea and Andrew Fischer, Dylan Menhennett and Luke Reyes; his brother, John Menhennett and sister, Kathleen Mellen, as well as his longtime friend and former spouse, Georgia Menhennett, and her sons, Steve and Zak Hankins .
Rick loved exploring the Mississippi Gulf Coast during his 40 year career as a land surveyor, making so many personal and professional friendships along the way. When he wasn't surveying land, he could be found surveying his latest catch at his fishing hole or catching up with his friends at his favorite watering hole. He didn't know how to work his phone, but he definitely knew how to work a room. A hardworking business man, an avid sportsman, and a charming ladies man, Rick's favorite role was being a tireless fan of his family and friends.
Happy hour will be less happy as we try to wrap our heads around a loss of this magnitude, but we can see the sparkle in those blue eyes and the playfulness in his smile as he reminds us that there is still so much life to live, and so many adventures yet to be taken. In lieu of flowers, Rick would want us all to donate some time and money to help out someone we love, and to support our favorite watering holes during this time of uncertainty by ordering some takeout and having a drink at the bar while we wait (but only during happy hour, because full-priced drinks are never acceptable).
As the ancient proverb goes, "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you give him a damn good way to spend time when he's not being an unforgettable father, grandfather and friend."
Rick will be buried in the Biloxi National Cemetery on July 24th in a private family ceremony.
In order to comply with current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held for Rick at The Reef in Biloxi (1749 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS) on July 26th from 12PM-4PM. Please stop in and join us in celebrating a wonderful man's life.
