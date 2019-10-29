Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Eric Spence

Eric Spence Obituary
Eric James Spence

1986 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Eric James Spence, 33, passed away peacefully October 27, 2019 with his family by his side in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Eric was born June 20, 1986 in Gulfport to Jim Spence and Cindy Spence. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Mississippi in 2012. He worked several years for Halliburton as a petroleum engineer. Eric was passionate about his career and would spend hours discussing his love for his profession with anyone who would listen.

Eric's love for the outdoors began at an early age fishing with his father and family. They spent many weekends taking trips to Chandeleur Island on the Therapy II. Eric continued that love for fishing with his daughter, Madison. He was known by his family and friends for his infectious laugh and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jim Spence and grandfather William "Papaw" Spence. He is survived by his daughter, Madison; sister, Amanda; step-parents, Mike and Kathie Flouer; step-siblings, Hayley, Christopher and Bradley Niehaus; uncles, Joe, Bill, Richard, Chuck and aunts, Jan and Judy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 30, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 am in the church.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Madison Spence to support her education. Donations can be made to the "Madison Spence College Fund" at Hancock Whitney Bank.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
