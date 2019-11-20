|
|
Erica Nicole Carrubba
1988-2019
Gulfport
Erica Nicole Carrubba, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on November 15, 2019.
She was born in Scotland to military parents, Jerome Joseph, Jr. and Barbara Ann Ball Carrubba. Erica was a beautiful and caring soul, she loved music and dancing, but she was also a soul tormented by drugs. We will never know what depths of despair drove this sweet and considerate girl to believe herself unworthy of living. Parents, beware for your children. Heroin kills.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louise and Coonie Ball; her uncle, Joseph Ball; her grandparents, Edith and Alfred Livingstone; and her foster grandparents, Henry and Cynthia Cordes.
She is survived by her daughter, Amiah Blount; her mother, Barbara A. Carrubba of Gulfport; father, Jerome Joseph Carrubba, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; her brothers, Zachary S. Carrubba and Andrew J. Carrubba, of MD; her uncles, Glen Ball (Yvonne) and Thomas Livingstone (Dawne); her great uncle, Leroy Urie (Trixie), and extended family.
Memorials may be made to Teen Challenge at https://teenchallengems.org/donate.
Visitation will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Celebration of Erica's life will follow in the chapel at 2:30pm.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019