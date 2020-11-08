Ernest Alton Chancellor
1933-2020
Gulfport
Ernest Alton "Coot" Chancellor went to be with the Lord and Savior and to join his late wife Martha of 53 years on November 4, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Dad was born in Lux, Mississippi on January 11, 1933. He was the son of the late George Edward Chancellor and the late Bessie Nola Shoemake Chancellor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years Martha Ann Chancellor; and brothers, Rudolph, Samuel and George Chancellor.
He is survived by three children – Steven Michael Chancellor, Sr. and his wife Phyllis, Virginia "Ginger", Ann Tucker and her husband Jerry, and Sharon "Sherry" Margaret Chancellor; 5 grandchildren – Michael Hickson, Amber Michelle Wilson and Steven Michael Chancellor, Jr. (Steve and Phyllis), Christine Nicole Malone and Corey James Tucker (Ginger and Jerry); and 5 greatgrandchildren – Christopher, Carissa, Kaylee, Gauge, Lucas, and Cheyann.
Dad met Mom in Jones County in 1958. They married in 1959 and moved to Hattiesburg. He was transferred to Gulfport in 1966. He was very active in the local community. Dad was a coach for the Orange Grove Little League and the Minor League, as well as a Cub Scout leader in the 1960s and 1970s. He worked as a truck driver for Gordon's Transportation and ABF until his retirement in 1995. After retirement he worked with our Uncle Bill and Cousin Howard in their construction business, which brought him much joy and laughter. He served as a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for approximately 5 years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was the first deacon and a member of Peace Baptist Church Gulfport. One of Dad's favorite past-times was attending Southern Gospel concerts and he looked forward to receiving his Singing News in the mail every month to look for concerts near him. He was also an avid fan of Western movies and serials.
During our childhood, our family took summer vacations to the Smokey Mountains, the Rocky Mountains, the Indian ruins, the Grand Canyon, Six Flags over Georgia, Opryland as well as many other camping trips, including many to Flint Creek. We made many wonderful memories as a family, which we can cherish.
Many thanks to Peace Baptist Church for the prayers continually, the calls and cards sent to him and to Coleen Tucker who helped with Dad's care over the past several months. Thanks to Judy Crowe for your special love for my Dad; he loved you very much. Thanks to the Memorial Hospital physicians who helped in Dad's care over the years and to Deaconess for their services over the past several months.
Almighty God how blessed we three have been to have had a wonderful father (and mother) such as ours. We thank you Lord for giving us such wonderful parents.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.
An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
.