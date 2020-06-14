Ernest Cox

Earnest W. Cox Jr.
August 2, 1946--June 11, 2020
Hot Springs
Ernest W. Cox Jr "Ernie", 73, of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed from this life June 11, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1946 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi to the late Ernest W. Cox Sr. "Dudgie" and Gladys M. Goulas Cox. Ernie was retired from both Texaco and Goodyear where he worked as a lab technician. Ernie also worked umpiring in the girls softball league. He was a Godly man and of the Catholic Faith.
He is survived by the love of his life Lisa Cox; children Casey Cox, Corey Cox, Jessica (Kyle) Jeffcoat, Nikki (Kevin) Helm, Jacob (Allie) Holcomb, Lindsay (Marshal) Featherston, Hugo (Stephanie) Sanchez; grandchildren C J Cox, Layla Helm, Lilly, Lucy, Mason Featherston, Evie Mae, Landon Holcomb, and one soon to come Liam Helm; siblings Linda (Elwood) Duval, Geraldine Cole, Patti Trosclair; aunt Shannon Parker; in-laws Richard and Linda Allred; close friends Mark Alexis, Jerome Geraci, Ricky Cobb, Wesley Trevino and a host of other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers his family has asked for donations to be made to Encore Nursing & Rehab, Alzheimer retreat unit 1820 W Moline Malvern, Arkansas 72104. Special thanks is also given to the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice; Katie and Kelly and also to the staff of Encore Health and Rehab for the great care they provided.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pass Christian, Mississippi. His online guestbook is available, www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.