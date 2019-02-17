|
Ernest Joseph Ladner
1947 ~ 2019
Kiln
Ernest Joseph Ladner, age 71, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was a resident of Kiln, MS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Purvis and Permilia Cuevas; brothers, Garvis Ladner, Jason Ladner, Revenal Ladner, Levell Ladner, Austin Ladner; and sister, Mary Ann Deschamp.
He is survived by his loving companion for over 50 years, Gloria Ladner; sisters, Genevia Necaise, Merle Dean Cuevas (Jarvis), Eva Gay McKay (Coy); brother, Reginal Ladner (Verma Mae); nieces and nephews Kenric Ladner (Stephanie), Lane Ladner, Chase Ladner, Kealan Ladner, Paisley Ladner, Derric (Shanee') Ladner, Drayden Ladner, Draycee Ladner, Eric Ladner (Jessica), Tucker Ladner; and many other nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Mr. Ladner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM with funeral service held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS 39571.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019