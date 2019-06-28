Ernest Edward "Ernie"



Orman, Jr.



1936 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Ernest Edward "Ernie" Orman, Jr., 82, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Biloxi.



Mr. Orman was a native of Calhoun City, MS. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, as well as from the MS Power Company, Plant Daniel. Mr. Orman was a member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi. He served as a member of the worldwide Senior Leadership Team for United Christian Faith Ministries. Mr. Orman was a dedicated member of the ministry and served as the Bishop for Region 3 as well.



He was a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group "HOG". Mr. Orman was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and served as a minister for this group. He was known as "Padre Ernie".



Mr. Orman was a founding member of the Mississippi Coast Amateur Radio Association. He served as a Section Manager and was an Extra Class Volunteer Examiner. Mr. Orman was also a member of the DX Radio Club.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Orman; his son, Richard Orman; and his second wife, Barbara Orman.



Mr. Orman's survivors include his children, Susan (John) Snyder, Ernest "Chip" Orman, III and Robert (Mary) Orman; his daughter-in-law, Buttons Orman; his brother, John (Margaret) Orman; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Men's Ministry of First Baptist Church Biloxi, 1560 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS 39532.



Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 28, 2019