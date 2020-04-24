|
|
Ernest Reid Phillips
1949 - 2020
Ocean Springs
It is with sadness we announce the death of Ernest Phillips at the age of 71, after a brief hospitalization in Ocean Springs, MS.
Ernie, as he was known, was born in Laurel, MS to Joe and Jean Black Phillips. He was educated in Laurel schools, then went on to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi. Years later, he graduated from the Gautier campus of Gulf Coast Jr. College with a degree in drafting and the art training from his fine art degree. He was quickly employed with Raytheon Corp. in Pascagoula. Ernie eventually transitioned to ship building at Huntington Ingalls, holding various positions until his retirement.
During the 1980's, Ernie discovered the adventure of foreign travel. Along with his companion, Janet, he vacationed frequently in Central America, the Caribbean Islands, and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He preferred undiscovered, off the beaten path locales, which sparked his strong interest in photography. This developed into a livelong hobby of pursuing those elusive great shots which were often a few seconds too late, but still capturing the moments.
After an alarming health scare while out of the country, travel changed to Florida. At this time in Ernie's life, it suited his lifestyle of casual excursions. His favorite destinations were Cedar Key, Apalachicola and St. George Island. For twenty years, Janet and Ernie enjoyed the good life in different areas of FL, always with their three schnauzers. Ernie firmly believed in "leave no pet behind". He was never without at least one camera, ready for the perfect wildlife shot, more often than not, a few seconds too late. Some early mornings he traveled to George County with his Sea Kayak, cameras, and camouflage, to swamp areas looking for nesting birds or anything that moved.
Ernie was an interesting man, always quiet, calm, and patient. A man of few words. When he did have something to say, it was worth listening to. His best communication skill was text messaging where his quick wit and dry humor were at their best. Ernie always left family laughing. We will surely miss that.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Ellen Kirk, along with other Phillips family members.
Survivors include his sisters, Frances Murphy of Ellisville, MS and Beverly Kirk of Booneville, MS; nephew, Michael Stokes of Oxford, MS; nieces, Aimee Briggs of Corinth, MS and Sara Stygles of Ellisville, MS and their children. His other family includes his very long-time companion, Janet Mallard and her daughters, Julia (Jack) Taylor and Maria Hughes all of Ocean Springs; and his honorary grandsons, Chase and Jackson Hughes who were an endless source of enjoyment.
Your family will miss you beyond words. Rest in peace dear man.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park with family in attendance. Our last goodbye. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 24, 2020