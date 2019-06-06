Ernest Randolph "Randy" Webster



1942-2019



Ocean Springs



Brigadier General (Retired) Ernest Randolph "Randy" Webster, 76, of Ocean Springs died Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born July 29, 1942 in Midnight, Mississippi to Leo and Elma Webster. A graduate of Valley View High School, Randy entered the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Arkansas State University earning a bachelors degree. His time in the Army ROTC unit brought out his pride in serving his country and his determination to excel. He later earned a masters degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and attended the National War College.



From 1967 to 1971, he served in the US Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot and intelligence officer. In 1972, after returning from Vietnam, he transferred to the Air Force Reserve where he held successive positions in the 301st Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron; 920th Weather Reconnaissance Group and 303rd Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron. In 1982, he assumed command of the 301st Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron followed by the command of the 907th Tactical Airlift Group. After which, he became the Director of Operations for both the 14th Air Force and the Air Force Reserve Command. Upon completion of his tours, he earned his first wing command at the 919th Special Operations Wing. In March 1994, he was appointed Commander of the 403d Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in 1995.



General Webster faithfully and honorably served his country for 33 years and retired at Keesler in 2000 as a command pilot with more than 7,000 flying hours earned in 16 aircraft. After retirement, Randy enjoyed volunteering in the community, with his church, and with local youth programs.



Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Elma Webster, as well as two of his brothers, Richard and Warren Webster.



He is survived by his wife, Martha Webster, his son, Colonel Richard Webster (Jennifer), his daughter, Monica Curd (Jonathan), his grandchildren, James Curd, Corinthia Webster, Isabelle Curd, William Curd, Daniel Webster, Caroline Webster, and Julianne Webster, his sisters, Alma Lee Peifer and Virginia Rackwitz, and his brothers, Robert and Wayne Webster, as well as many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Youth for Christ, 111 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507 or First Baptist Church in Biloxi.



The first visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home Ocean Springs Chapel. The funeral service will be at First Baptist Church in Biloxi at 11:00am on Saturday, June 8, 2019; where friends and family may visit from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am. Interment information will be updated on the Bradford-O'Keefe website (www.bradfordokeefe.com) when it is available.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 6, 2019