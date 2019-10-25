|
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Russell
1958--2019
Pass Christian
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Russell, 61 of Pass Christian, MS, passed away on October 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Denise Scafide Russell and grandparents, Charles and Vesta Farragut and Charles and Mamie Russell. He is survived by his wife, Amber Hegler Russell; children, Sheree Krogsgaard (Larry, Taylor, Quentin and Waylon), Melissa Wagner (Myles and Cameron), and Kyle Russell (Joe Hernandez); parents, Alice and Tom Russell; and siblings, Marcie Ladner (Timmy), Lamar Russell (Rena), Bill Russell (Hope), and Houston Dorr (Deanna); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Gene loved his family, gardening, cars, Saint's football, and telling a good story. As a lifelong Pass Christian resident, Gene was heavily involved in all things "Pass" from being his Senior Class President, the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 316, a PCHS Band Booster Club member, a PCHS Gridiron Club Member, a member of the Farragut's Walking Club, a city league softball coach of the Pelicans, and a member of the Krewe of Blarney. He was active in many civic groups including the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department, Chairman for Pass Christian Park Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Pass Christian Planning Commission and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce (Board of Directors.) Gene and his family owned and operated Russell's Service Center from 1978 to 2005 until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. After that, he went to work with Amber and became co-owner of Pass Christian Pet Care.
Most of all, Gene will be remembered as a wonderful husband and a great dad.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2019