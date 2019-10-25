Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Russell


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Russell Obituary
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Russell

1958--2019

Pass Christian

Ernest Eugene "Gene" Russell, 61 of Pass Christian, MS, passed away on October 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by Denise Scafide Russell and grandparents, Charles and Vesta Farragut and Charles and Mamie Russell. He is survived by his wife, Amber Hegler Russell; children, Sheree Krogsgaard (Larry, Taylor, Quentin and Waylon), Melissa Wagner (Myles and Cameron), and Kyle Russell (Joe Hernandez); parents, Alice and Tom Russell; and siblings, Marcie Ladner (Timmy), Lamar Russell (Rena), Bill Russell (Hope), and Houston Dorr (Deanna); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Gene loved his family, gardening, cars, Saint's football, and telling a good story. As a lifelong Pass Christian resident, Gene was heavily involved in all things "Pass" from being his Senior Class President, the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 316, a PCHS Band Booster Club member, a PCHS Gridiron Club Member, a member of the Farragut's Walking Club, a city league softball coach of the Pelicans, and a member of the Krewe of Blarney. He was active in many civic groups including the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department, Chairman for Pass Christian Park Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Pass Christian Planning Commission and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce (Board of Directors.) Gene and his family owned and operated Russell's Service Center from 1978 to 2005 until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. After that, he went to work with Amber and became co-owner of Pass Christian Pet Care.

Most of all, Gene will be remembered as a wonderful husband and a great dad.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now