Essie Bourgeois
1924 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Essie Baynes Bourgeois, our beautiful and loving mother, passed into the arms of her Savior on October 30, 2019. She was born to Charles and Jesse Baynes on January 27, 1924 in Kiln, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Bourgeois of Waveland, MS.
She is survived by her sister, Theda Lake; brother, Estus "Buddy" Gatewood; and her children, Michael, Gary, Susan, and Dennis.
She retired from a long career with Gayfers/Dillards Department Store. Mrs. Bourgeois was a devout member of St. James Catholic Church.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 11 am – 12 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon in the church. Interment will be in Waveland Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019