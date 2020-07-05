1/1
Esther Horst
Esther Matilda (Bontreger) Horst

March 8, 1928 – June 29, 2020

Gulfport

Esther Horst, 92, passed away at Canon Hospice in Gulfport on June 29, 2020, and went to be with the Lord. She was born March 8, 1928, in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Esther was an active member of Gulfhaven Mennonite Church for many years. She is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Gulfhaven Mennonite Church, 21497 Mennonite Road, Gulfport, MS. Visitation begins one hour before the service, and private interment will follow immediately after the service. Reimann Family Funeral Home of Gulfport is serving the family and will live stream the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gulfhaven Mennonite Church.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
