Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Esther Sonnier Marsh

1925-2019

Gulfport

Esther Sonnier Marsh of Gulfport, MS passed away at the age of 94 on April 14, 2019. Esther was born in Biloxi, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo Marsh. She is survived by two children, Annette Hammontree (Glenn) and Linda Hartfield (Bob); eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

In lieu of flower memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul of St. James Church, 366 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1-800-822-6344.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS.

BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2019
