Esther Marie von Schlieder



1949 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Esther Marie von Schlieder, 69, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Ocean Springs.



Esther was a native Californian and spent the last twenty years of her life enjoying the area of Gulf Coast Mississippi. She was born in Long Beach, CA, but as an Air Force brat, traveled throughout the south and southwest U.S., and the Pacific region. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, and an MBA from National University. Esther spent most of her career in the Information Technology world. She was a master at needlepoint and embroidery and had a deep interest in eastern spiritual thought and philosophy. She loved gardening and relished the challenge of maintaining her property above Heron Bayou.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn von Schlieder and her father, Theodore von Schlieder.



Esther is survived by her brother, Karl von Schlieder and family of Encinitas, CA.



A remembrance of life will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 911 Porter Avenue, in Ocean Springs, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 6:30 pm. Friends may visit from 5:30 pm until service time.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary