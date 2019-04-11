Ethel Phelps Brumbaugh



1928-2019



Gulfport



Ethel Phelps Brumbaugh, age 90, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.



She was born in Gulfport, MS and graduated Gulfport High School in 1946. Upon graduation, she started her first job at South Central Bell Telephone Company, where she was known as "Pee Wee" and worked for 12 years. After resigning with the telephone company, her and her sisters Ola and Gloria opened Three Sisters Florist in Gulfport, where they operated for 43 years, opening a second location in Orange Grove.



She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Jay Brumbaugh; her parents, Rev. Bert Phelps and Elsie Phelps; and two brothers, Curmit L. Phelps and T. W. Phelps.



She is survived by two sons, Jerry Brumbaugh of Gulfport, Darryl Brumbaugh of Gulfport; and her siblings, Ola P. Lewis, Bert Phelps Jr. (Carole), and Gloria Stafford (R.L.).



Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503. Burial will follow at Free Church of God Cemetery in Gulfport.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 11, 2019