Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
1941 - 2020
Ethel Sullivan Obituary
Ethel Louise Legg Sullivan

1941 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Ethel Louise Legg

Sullivan, age 78, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Gulfport.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarette Jackson Legg and father, Robert Jathon "R.J." Legg; son, Benny Roy Lassabe Jr.; daughter, Betina Darlene Lassabe; and her brother Robert James "Jimmy" Legg of Long Beach.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kevin J. Sullivan of Gulfport; one daughter, Joanna Lopez of Gulfport; and one granddaughter, Misty Cuevas (Kyle Soirez) of Gulfport.

She enjoyed traveling and baking, and was an avid dog lover. She attended Harrison Central High School and was of Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach, MS. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
