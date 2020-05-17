Mrs. Ethel Louise Trehern
1921-2020
Pascagoula, MS
Mrs. Ethel Louise Trehern, age 98, of Pascagoula, MS passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born December 14, 1921 in Van Buren, AR to Walter L. Blain and Jewel Blain. With her father enlisted in the Coast Guard, she lived in multiple towns growing up. She moved to Pascagoula and graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1940. She married her loving husband, Walter Trehern, in 1943.
Mrs. Trehern attended Draughn's Business College. She was the first secretary of First Baptist Church Pascagoula and later became the pianist at FBC for many, many years until retiring. She served in many other capacities at FBC where she was loved and respected.
Mrs. Trehern exemplified the scripture, Proverbs 31. She was truly a Godly wife and mother. She met her husband while attending Pascagoula High School. They were married 61 wonderful years. They loved all their time together even if it was simply sitting on the couch watching TV. They never missed watching their son play football from pee-wee through his college years. She loved cooking, and was invited to participate in the National Pillsbury Cookoff in Washington D. C. She was widely known for her famous sweet rolls with pink icing.
God was always the center of everything she did. God surely greeted her with "well done thy good and faithful servant".
Mrs. Trehern is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jewel Blain; and her husband, Walter Trehern. She is survived by her son, Ed (Jan) Trehern of Ocean Springs, MS; daughter, Rebecca Trehern of Pascagoula, MS; granddaughters, Kourtni (Ryan) Markle of Ocean Springs, MS and Kimily Trehern of River Ridge, LA; great-grandson, Harrison Markle; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Markle; as well as several cousins.
Due to the pandemic a small family memorial will be held.
Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to: Walter and Louise Trehern Business Scholarship at MC Office of Development, MC Box 4005, Clinton, MS 39058 or this may be done online with a credit card at mc.edu/give or memorials may be made to the Trehern Charitable Foundation at 1805 Geerkin St., Unit 12, Pascagoula, Ms. 39581.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.