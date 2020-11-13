1/
Etta Dubbuisson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etta Lea Dubuisson

1922-2020

Pass Christian

Etta Lea Dubuisson, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Gulfport.

Etta was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian. She loved to dance, play cards, take family vacations, and spending time with her loving family. She was a member of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary, and member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Etta was a loving mother and grandmother who will live on in the memories and stories of her family. Special thanks to the staff at Dixie White House for their loving care over the past two years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felician Dubuisson; parents, Sidney Cuevas and Laura Emma Cuevas; siblings, Vearl Cuevas, Howard Cuevas, and Audrey Saucier; and her loving companion, Jim Tatham.

She is survived by her children, John Dubuisson (Jeanie), Emma Lea Ladner (Frankie), and Matt Dubuisson (Cindy); grandchildren, Brandi Lassabe (Tomme), Dustin Ladner (Carolyn), Meagan Cockayne (Chris), Madison Rushing (Blake), and Kristopher Oustalet; great-grandchildren, Harmon Lassabe, Parker Lassabe, and Adelyn Cockayne.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 22342 Evangeline Rd, Pass Christian. A burial will follow the Mass at Old DeLisle Cemetery in Pass Christian.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved