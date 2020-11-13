Etta Lea Dubuisson
1922-2020
Pass Christian
Etta Lea Dubuisson, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Gulfport.
Etta was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian. She loved to dance, play cards, take family vacations, and spending time with her loving family. She was a member of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary, and member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Etta was a loving mother and grandmother who will live on in the memories and stories of her family. Special thanks to the staff at Dixie White House for their loving care over the past two years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felician Dubuisson; parents, Sidney Cuevas and Laura Emma Cuevas; siblings, Vearl Cuevas, Howard Cuevas, and Audrey Saucier; and her loving companion, Jim Tatham.
She is survived by her children, John Dubuisson (Jeanie), Emma Lea Ladner (Frankie), and Matt Dubuisson (Cindy); grandchildren, Brandi Lassabe (Tomme), Dustin Ladner (Carolyn), Meagan Cockayne (Chris), Madison Rushing (Blake), and Kristopher Oustalet; great-grandchildren, Harmon Lassabe, Parker Lassabe, and Adelyn Cockayne.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 22342 Evangeline Rd, Pass Christian. A burial will follow the Mass at Old DeLisle Cemetery in Pass Christian.
