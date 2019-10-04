|
|
Ettie Allen Towery
Escatawpa,MS.
Ettie Allen Towery of Escatawpa, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 while in residence at The Village at Summerville, Palmetto Senior Living, in Summerville, South Carolina. She was proceeded in death by her husband Russ Towery; her parents, Pearlie Sherman and Harvey Owen Allen; and sister Gloria Hurt. She is survived by her two loving sons and daughter in law, Robert Towery and Rodney and Diana Towery. Three sisters, Betty Sue (Thad) Boykin, Doris Marie Scott, and Glenda (Robert) Martin and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
A memorial service will be held in the Moss Point area at a future date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019