Eugene J. "Jimmy" Lyons, Sr.
April 17, 1930 - July 12, 2020
BILOXI
Eugene James "Jimmy" Lyons, 90, of Biloxi, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Covington County Hospital, Collins, MS, following complications with pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lona Anna Lee Webber Lyons; father John Christian Lyons, his mother Adelaide Mabel Peresich Lyons, and his brothers Joe Lyons, Matt Lyons, sister Marie Stewart Lyons, brothers Billy Lyons, and Kenny Lyons.
He is survived by one child, Eugene James "Jamie" Lyons. , Jr., and wife Sarah Denise Lyons, and grandchildren Jonah Lyons, Maeanna Lyons, and Sam Lyons, of Newhebron, MS; brothers Bobby Lyons of Biloxi, MS, and Steve Lyons of Biloxi, MS, as well as his sweet special friend Genny Lloyd of Vancleave, MS.
Jimmy Lyons was born on April 17, 1930, to John and Adelaide Lyons, in Biloxi, MS, and grew up there, attended Biloxi High School, the University of New Orleans, and served 2 years in the U.S. Army (Korean War).
He married Lona Anna Lee Webber, wife of 48 years upon her death (2004), raising a single child (Jamie).
While employed in the Hotel Management business, he was a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, New Orleans, LA, Springfield, IL, and retired back home in Biloxi, MS; thereafter in 2019 residing in the Mississippi Veterans Home, Collins, MS. He was a faithful parishioner of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Biloxi, MS.
He lived a full and prosperous life, and will always be remembered as hospitable, loving, caring, generous, and down to earth, with a personality and wit where everyone was always welcome and a "favorite", never meeting a stranger. He donated his body to science so no immediate arrangements are planned. Family and/or friends can contact Jamie Lyons at (769) 257-8961 or silverbackgas@gmail.com with communication on future memorial plans. In lieu of flowers, please go www.sendtheword.org
to donate to The Gideon's International. "For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever! Amen." Romans 11:36.