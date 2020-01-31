Home

Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
2411 Memorial Parkway N.W.
Huntsville, AL 35810
256-536-6654
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
2411 Memorial Parkway N.W.
Huntsville, AL 35810
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Eugene Peresich


1943 - 2020
Eugene Peresich Obituary
Eugene Adam Peresich III

February 3, 1943 - January 23, 2020

Huntsville, Alabama

Mr. Eugene "Gene" Adam Peresich III, age 76 of Huntsville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Gene was born February 3, 1943 to Eugene Adam Peresich Jr. and Doris May Wink Peresich in Biloxi, MS. He was the eldest of nine children.

He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Biloxi and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in Oxford. After graduating, Gene married his high school sweetheart, Myra. They were a couple for 60 years.

Gene was employed by The Boeing Co., where he worked for 40 years. His work consisted of a wide variety of projects which included the Saturn V program and the International Space Station, the AWACS program and border defense. This employment offered unique living opportunities for the family. They resided in Huntsville, Alabama, Bountiful, Utah and Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While Living in Saudi Arabia, Gene took full advantage of the opportunity of a lifetime and brought his family to visit many different exotic countries including Egypt, Kenya, India and Israel.

Gene had several hobbies and pastimes over the years. He was an avid reader and researcher. He enjoyed writing poetry and developing his photography skills. He also enjoyed doing family history; learning about his family origins and history. He served as a volunteer deputy sheriff in Madison County, Alabama. He was enthusiastically involved in politics. While living in Utah, Gene served as County Chairperson and Deputy State Chairperson of the Republican Party and was chosen as a Utah state delegate to the Republican National Convention that selected Ronald Reagan in 1980.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many volunteer church callings and spent many hours in the quiet service of others.

Gene was definitely a family man. He always enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Throughout his life, Gene created many opportunities to spend time and visit with his extended family as well.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Ann Peresich.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Myra (Batia) Peresich; his son, Adam (Karina) Peresich; his daughter, Rebekah (Greg) Hollingshead; and eight grandchildren: Braden, Martin and Daniel Peresich and Camden, Brynn, Ashlen, Dacey and Jaren Hollingshead. He is also survived by his sisters, Wink Cunningham, Carol Peresich, and Linda (Mitch) Long; his brothers, Joseph Peresich, Robert (Carmen) Peresich, Mark (Madelyn) Peresich and Thomas (Keri) Peresich, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 at Spry Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Byrd Springs Road at 11:00 am. He will lie in state before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens, immediately following the service.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
