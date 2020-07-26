Eugene T. Trahan



April 30, 1936--June 19, 2020



NAVARRE, FL



Eugene T. Trahan, "Gene", died June 19, 2020 in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was a Rajun' Cajun, an accomplished Civil Engineer, and a committed husband and dad. Born in Biloxi, Gene was the son of late shrimp boat captain/1985 Shrimp King Oduse and mother, Laura Trahan.



In the 9th grade, Gene joined the U.S. Navy. While a Machinists Mate Third Class on the USS Taylor (DD/DDE-468) destroyer, 1954-1957, he strategically earned a G.E.D. with a future in mind. His focus was to be prepared, maintain a homestead with a wealth of knowledge and can-do philosophy, and share the contrast of modern technology with his rustic childhood on the Biloxi Gulf Coast.



He met and fell in love with his wife, Jayne, aka "The Pillsbury Plus Lady" while working Crash and Rescue at Ellyson Field Naval Auxiliary Air Station, Pensacola, FL when she was working in Gulfport as a telephone operator. Gene's mechanical nature and resourcefulness helped him excel at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) by working for the Bureau of Public Roads on the road from Yellowstone to Mount Rushmore during summer break. A BS in Civil Engineering led to his first job with the Tennessee Valley Authority. His most notable engineering feat was the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant near Scottsboro, AL and favorite, the beautiful home he and Jayne built on East Bay in Navarre, FL. Gene achieved a comfortable retirement from the United States Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville, AL.



He is sorely missed and survived by Jayne Trahan (wife); Michael Trahan (Chanda) and son Carter; Denise Trahan and son Dasher; Toinette Trahan; and Kathy Tate (Jim) and daughter Natalie. He was predeceased by his sisters Janet Kruze and Connie Butterfield; and brother, Richard Trahan. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held in Biloxi in October (TBA).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store