Eula Meyers

Eula Marie Meyers
1927 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Eula Marie Meyers, age 93, of Vancleave, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Marie was a lifelong resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was born in The Kiln. The family moved to McComb after their home burned down when Marie was in grade school. And finally, to Gulfport, until she married and settled in Vancleave with her husband, Henry Meyers, where she lived for almost 70 years. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Viola (Haas) Williams; her husband, Henry Meyers; her stepson, Donald Meyers; her great-granddaughter, Megan Meyers; and her siblings, Ausvel Williams, Ariel Williams, Zelda Williams Fenton-Moseley, Johnny Elton Williams and Alvin Williams.
Marie's survivors include her children, Perry (Lori) Meyers, Teresa (Wendell) Noble, Alicia Swiney Pearce; her grandchildren, Don Meyers, Hoby (Stacy) Swiney, Justin Noble, Carissa (Donald) Motley, Jacie Meyers, and Alexis Meyers; her great-grandchildren, Melissa Thomas, Courtney (Drew) Cotton, Dillan Meyers, Shelby Lynn Swiney and Ethan Motley; her great-great-grandchildren, Christian and Payton Thomas, and Zarcus Cotton; her daughter-in-law, Judy Meyers; her sister-in-law, Frances Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was nothing less than a Southern lady. She dressed beautifully and went to the beauty parlor once a week. She loved flowers, jigsaw puzzles, eating out, going to the movies, and her popcorn. Marie was a devout Catholic. She loved her church and her Catholic religion. Her church home was St. Elizabeth Seton in Ocean Springs.
Marie and her daughter, Alicia, would like to thank all of the staff at The Gardens for their many years of friendship and love; Father John Kelly; the wonderful and caring staff at Hospice of Notre Dame; and three special, loving and devoted friends who were like family to her, Linda Seymour, Nancy Wallace and Ramon Roberson.
Due to current restrictions from covid-19, only a private family service will be held.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
