Eula D. Stuart
1929-2020
Gulfport
Eula D. Stuart, age 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Gulfport. Born in the middle of a hot Oklahola, MS summer to Emma and Tommie Pierpoint, Eula would become one of five children. She would later attend the local elementary school and graduate from Purvis High. After graduation, she would marry Robert B. Stuart, and become a military wife.
Eula embraced her new life traveling the world and would easily make new friends. After ten years of marriage, she became the mother to LaDonna Ann and her husband would be medically discharged. They would go on to settle in Woolmarket, MS.
Here she became known throughout the community as the Avon lady. Her bouffant black hair and vibrant makeup became her trademark with her customers. She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Thomas of Gulfport. Donna resided with her and will miss her calm nature and talkative personality. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Lisa (Joey) Cameron who will miss her helpfulness, compassion, and grateful attitude toward life. Her great-granddaughter, Jentessa Knue, of Bismarck, ND will miss her car rides with her Mamaw who cared for Tess until she started school. Her other great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Knue, will miss everything about her. Living 2 minutes from her house, Katy was a constant visitor. Eula said she loved Katy's hugs because they gave her strength. Her sister, Tommie Jean Clinton, who is now the last of the Pierpoint girls, was always up for a chat on the phone with her "Sissie" and will miss these conversations. Eula Dee's vivaciousness will be missed by the plethora of nieces and nephews she leaves behind; however, they won't miss her incessant nosiness! She claimed the "nosy" title proudly declaring, "That's the only way to find out things!" She will be cremated and interred beside her husband of 67 years at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Please remember her when you see butterflies. Her wishes would be to plant a butterfly garden instead of sending flowers.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers, Gulfport is serving the family.
