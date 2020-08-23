1/1
Eunice Harbin
1928 - 2020
Eunice Palmertree Harbin

April 20, 1928 - August 21, 2020

Gautier

Eunice Palmertree Harbin passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Born April 20, 1928, she was a resident of Gautier for over 20 years. She worked as a bookkeeper at Delta Democrat Times for over 25 years, was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, MS, and a member of First Baptist Church in Gautier, MS. Eunice devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James Edward Harbin; two sons, Mickey Harbin, and Steve Harbin; three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Judy Harbin, Gautier, and Diane Harbin Holley, Boone, NC; four grandchildren, Meredith Blades, Stephenie Burke, Kirk Harbin, and Jason Harbin; sister-in-law Jenean Duke; ten great grandchildren; other relatives and a loving church family.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Garden in Greenville MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gautier, MS and Back Pack Ministry. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Garden
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
