Eurilla Burke
Eurilla "Lila" Bacuzzi Burke

Aug. 21, 1917--Aug. 30, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Eurilla "Lila" Bacuzzi Burke, 103, entered into Heaven on August 30, 2020.

Lila was born August 21, 1917 in La Ceiba, Honduras to the late Pietro Bacuzzi of Sorisole, Italy and Hermina Pizzati Bacuzzi of Le Ceiba, Honduras.

She was the wife of the late Edward Burke, Jr and the mother of Michael Burke, Edward Burke III and William Burke all of New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Bacuzzi Giani, Gloria Bacuzzi Bindoff and Bice Bacuzzi Armijo; brothers, Peter Bacuzzi and Aldo Bacuzzi.

Survived by her dear sister-in-law, Amparo Bacuzzi; her dear cousin, Adelaide Bacuzzi, in Bergamo, Italy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lila worked for Standard Fruit Company and the U.S. Office of Censorship in the U.S. Postal Service from 1943 - 1945 for the War Department during WWII as a clandestine Italian and Spanish translator. She retired from George Engine Company in Harvey, LA.

The family wants to thank the staff of St. Margaret's at Mercy for making her comfortable in her last days.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 am until noon with a Prayer Service to follow at noon. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 1:30 pm.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Interment
01:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
