Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
720 E. Beach Blvd.
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Eva Hagensee


1919 - 2019
Eva Hagensee Obituary
Eva Louise Cospelich Hagensee

1919 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Eva Louise Cospelich Hagensee, age 99, of Long Beach, passed away on September 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hagensee; a son, Ronald Hagensee; a daughter-in-law, Glenda Hagensee; her parents, Felix and Marie Cospelich; her siblings, Ildred Price, Gloria Fay Clark, Cecil Cospelich, Archie Cospelich, Richard Cospelich, and Lou Cospelich.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Hagensee (Patsy); 2 sisters, Glynn Steele and Myra Brune; 2 grandsons, Macy Hagensee and Steve Hagensee; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hagensee was a lifelong resident of the coast and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She retired after 35 years of service from Bell South as a telephone operator. She enjoyed working in her yard and sewing.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 10 – 11 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
