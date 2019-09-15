|
|
Eva Louise Cospelich Hagensee
1919 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Eva Louise Cospelich Hagensee, age 99, of Long Beach, passed away on September 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hagensee; a son, Ronald Hagensee; a daughter-in-law, Glenda Hagensee; her parents, Felix and Marie Cospelich; her siblings, Ildred Price, Gloria Fay Clark, Cecil Cospelich, Archie Cospelich, Richard Cospelich, and Lou Cospelich.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Hagensee (Patsy); 2 sisters, Glynn Steele and Myra Brune; 2 grandsons, Macy Hagensee and Steve Hagensee; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hagensee was a lifelong resident of the coast and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She retired after 35 years of service from Bell South as a telephone operator. She enjoyed working in her yard and sewing.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 10 – 11 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Gardens Cemetery.
