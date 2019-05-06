Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Evan Kapp


Evan Kapp Obituary
Evan Weidman Kapp

1936-2019

Long Beach

Evan Weidman Kapp, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Long Beach.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving as an Electronic Technician.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Kapp, Sr. and Clara Lassabe Kapp; brothers, John P. Kapp, Jr., Howard Kapp, and Warren Kapp; sister, Martha Watkins.

He is survived by his son, John Reynolds (Ronda); daughter, Sharon Reynolds; sister, Lavinia Barrentine; brother, William Kapp; four grandchildren, Carson, Kaden, Cele, and Karli; lifelong companion, Eva Reynolds.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to , .

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2019
