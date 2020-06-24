Evans Benjamin "Bum" Headrick
1924 - 2020
Gulfport
Evans Benjamin (Bum) Headrick, age 95, of Gulfport, passed away on June 21 surrounded by loved ones.
Bum was born on November 13, 1924 in Hattiesburg, MS to Dewey and Helen Headrick and grew up in Laurel, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Buddy; sisters, May Shambarger and Helen Meadows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elizabeth; daughter, Sheila Holtzclaw (Don); his sons, Rodney (Peggy), Mark (Brenda) and Michael (Michelle); sister, Till Zimmerman; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Bum is a veteran of WWII and Korea. He served 22 years in the US Army. After WWII ended, he was assigned to Nuremburg, Germany where he helped guard the Nazi leaders on trial for war crimes. Later, after Korea, he and his family were stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; Augsburg, Germany; and lastly Fort Jackson, S.C. After retiring in 1968, the family returned to Mississippi and Bum worked at the family business (M&H Wholesale) in Long Beach and then owned and operated the full-service Exxon at the corner of Pass Road and Popps Ferry until 1994.
Bum was a member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi for 40 years. He spent his spare time fishing and playing golf. Over the years, he was a member of Edgewater, Seabee Base and Great Southern golf clubs. He shared his passion for golf by teaching two of his grandkids. He loved spending time with family on the golf course and on vacations to Disney, Gatlinburg, Branson or anywhere we wanted to go.
The family would like to thank Southern Care for their loving care and compassion. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, June 24, with the service at 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 25, all at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to 50 people. Interment will take place at Biloxi National Cemetery where attendance is limited to 10 family members. Masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.