Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Bay St. Louis, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Bay St. Louis, IL
Evelyn De Stefano Obituary
Evelyn Marie De Stefano

Diamondhead, MS

Evelyn Marie De Stefano, 75, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Roberta Huth.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Patrick De Stefano; two sons, Patrick Joseph De Stefano, Jr. (Debbie) and Michael De Stefano (Susan); two daughters, Pennie Wisnasky (Ron) and Cindy Retzer; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Nicki, Ron, Corbin, Libbie, Cole, Deavon, Natalie, Marie and Caroline and three great-grandchildren, Weston, Braddock and Theodore.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
