Evelyn Fayard Johnson



Jan. 29, 1930-May 21, 2020



Wiggins, MS



Evelyn Fayard Johnson passed away on May 21, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. Evelyn was born January 29, 1930 in Biloxi, the daughter of Everett and Joncie Fayard. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Martha Fayard Heard, brother Steve Fayard, granddaughter Jesi Johnson, and great grandson Ryan Wilson.



Left to cherish her memory and the wisdom she imparted are her children: Marie (Tim) Holloway; Margaret (Billy) Brown; Rod (Connie) Johnson; Ana Johnson; Jef (Brandy) Johnson; grandchildren Timothy (Erica) Holloway; Tom Holloway; Annie Brown Derouen and Ben (Kellie) Brown; Kim (Chris) Wilson and Dan Johnson; Zach (Amber) Brumley and Lauren (Ramiro) Tovar; Elijah Johnson, Travis (Deborah) Johnson, Allie (Fred) Johnson, Abigail Johnson and Holden Johnson; 19 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Siblings are Nelda (David) Miller; Hubert (Emily) Fayard; Mary King; Rita (Claude) Bagley; Kenny (Torey) Fayard and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



After graduating Woolmarket High School, she married Henry Johnson and started a family. Evelyn continued her life-long love of learning while raising her five children. At age 38, she obtained a nursing license graduating top of her class. She was quite the seamstress making her own wedding dress and often sewing without a pattern. She was a talented quilter designing an original quilt pattern for which she won an award. She was an advanced gardener, grafting shrubs, trees and sharing them with family, friends, and neighbors. An excellent cook, she was known for creating her own signature dishes including cornbread dressing so good her children wanted to slap her. Birdwatching was a passion and she holds the distinction of spotting the first Mississippi Kite recorded in the state. She spent many hours in her beloved Pascagoula River Swamp gathering native plants and participating in Audubon Society bird counts and migration watches. Squirrels who dared venture near her bird feeders and pecan trees were no match for her single-shot .410. Evelyn studied world religions and had respect and appreciation for many different faiths. She surrounded herself with field and study guides on subjects such as trees, wildflowers, mushrooms, birds, snakes, spiders, and the night sky. She led many family camping trips and turned out some amazing meals on a kerosene stove. She snuggled her pack of wild grandchildren, taught them to cook, fish, sew, sow, appreciate nature, and love one another. She will be missed.



Arrangements: Private interment will be at Coalville Cemetery at a future date.



Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





