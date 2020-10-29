Evelyn Merritt

Evelyn Isabella Reichart Sauers MerrittOcean Springs & ScoobaEvelyn Merritt, age 97, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The cause of death was CoVid.Evelyn was born in Lyona, PA and remained a proud Pennsylvanian.Education was very important to Evelyn. She easily and proudly obtained her GED. While living in the country of Northwestern PA., she was known as Doc Merritt, due to her natural medical talents. She saved several lives with only having First Aid training.Employment was mostly in sales, from buying and selling elderberries to selling Avon. Her love of people and outstanding personality helped her to become the highest seller of Avon products in the area which she proudly earned diamond pins. During the war, she worked in a TNT plant. At the WWll Historical Museum in New Orleans, there's a stone with her name and her husband's name engraved.Evelyn's leadership qualities included being a founding member of the Venango Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Children's Choir Director and a member of the Senior Choir of the United Methodist Church of Venango.From singing and recording a record of "I Know Who Holds My Hand" to calling square dances, Evelyn loved her music. With her husband, Irvin Merritt, they were known for their dancing abilities. They received a large trophy in their first and only competition.Making specialized chocolates became an endeavor after the children left the nest. They traveled near and far in their motor home while selling the chocolates. They increased their traveling to include cruises. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary while their daughter, Ronda, and husband celebrated their 25th Anniversary. Other cruises followed which included family members.Family was important to Evelyn. She is survived by her younger sister, Beatrice McWilliams, her younger brother Felix Reichart Jr., and her five surviving children: Mary Miller, Ronda Walters, (Greg), Larry Merritt (Rose), Sue Hodges (Bill), and Patty Gossett (Freddy deceased). She was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her youngest great-grandchild is named Caroline Isabella in Evelyn's honor.Preceding Evelyn's death was her husband, Irvine Merritt, an infant son, Ronald L., her oldest daughter, Hazel Ann Divell, her brothers, Gerald Reichart and Frederick Smith, and sister, Elizabeth Bennett.Memorial Services will be held at a later date – both in MS and in PA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, MS. In PA., memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's honor at the Venango Fire Hall, VFW Post 169 or Venango Methodist Church.