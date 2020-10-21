1/1
Evelyn Steenbergen
1938 - 2020
Evelyn "Kay" (shorty-gal) Steenbergen

1938 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Evelyn "Kay" (shorty-gal) Steenbergen, 82 of Gulfport went to her Heavenly home on October 15, 2020.

Kay was born May 11, 1938 in Bluefield WV. As a true coal miner's daughter to Cecil T and Kathleen Gallagher Porter. Growing up in WV, is where Kay's love for the beautiful mountains began. Life was not always easy for Kay but being the strong, independent women she was, she persevered. Kay lived with passion, and faithfulness, which was proven as she was her husband's caregiver for years. She was of Baptist faith.

Kay's girls often referred to her as Lucy because of her humorous antics. She loved animals and would have had a houseful if Rod would have allowed.

Leaving to cherish memories are her daughters, Katie (Ken) Hudson, Kimberly Lisa McCraw, Tammy (Tim) Wheat, Pam Featherstone, Donna (Terry) Lewis, Denise Mynhier; many grandchildren and many many great grandchildren. Preceded in death is her husband, Rodney C Steenbergen, her daughter Cynthia Kay Soule, her parents Kathleen Gallagher Porter and Cecil T Porter.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport was honored to serve the Steenbergen family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
October 21, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
