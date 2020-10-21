Evelyn "Kay" (shorty-gal) Steenbergen
1938 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Evelyn "Kay" (shorty-gal) Steenbergen, 82 of Gulfport went to her Heavenly home on October 15, 2020.
Kay was born May 11, 1938 in Bluefield WV. As a true coal miner's daughter to Cecil T and Kathleen Gallagher Porter. Growing up in WV, is where Kay's love for the beautiful mountains began. Life was not always easy for Kay but being the strong, independent women she was, she persevered. Kay lived with passion, and faithfulness, which was proven as she was her husband's caregiver for years. She was of Baptist faith.
Kay's girls often referred to her as Lucy because of her humorous antics. She loved animals and would have had a houseful if Rod would have allowed.
Leaving to cherish memories are her daughters, Katie (Ken) Hudson, Kimberly Lisa McCraw, Tammy (Tim) Wheat, Pam Featherstone, Donna (Terry) Lewis, Denise Mynhier; many grandchildren and many many great grandchildren. Preceded in death is her husband, Rodney C Steenbergen, her daughter Cynthia Kay Soule, her parents Kathleen Gallagher Porter and Cecil T Porter.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
