Evelyn Walkup Young
1929 ~ 2020
Diamondhead
On July 27th 2020, Evelyn Walkup Young passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She leaves behind Don Young, her loving husband of 66 years, two sons, Danny and Michael, their wives, Erin and Patti, and their three grandchildren, Gunnar, Meredith and Miranda.
Born February 2nd, 1929 in Greenbriar County, West Virginia to Miller Walkup and Cleo Anderson Walkup. She was one of seven children and is survived by her brother, Bob Walkup.
Evelyn had a patient and caring heart, with a thirst for knowledge that lead her to become a teacher. She began teaching right out of high school in the late 1940s in West Virginia. Evelyn continued her education while teaching, earning her BS degree from Concord College. She taught elementary school, primarily 1st grade, for approximately 30 years.
Evelyn and Don raised their sons in Louisiana before moving to Colorado, then Oklahoma, and eventually retiring to Diamondhead, Mississippi, where they have lived for 30 years. Evelyn loved to travel. She enjoyed joining Don on work assignments to Japan and Bahrain. Following retirement, she and Don traveled to many exciting places including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Baltics, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Russia, Canada, and Alaska.
Evelyn was active in the Diamondhead community and in St Thomas Episcopal Church. She spent her days golfing, playing bridge, and contributing to multiple Diamondhead social organizations, most notably the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Chapter U. Evelyn was always proud that as a member of the PEO, she helped to grant college scholarships to deserving young women.
Evelyn was a remarkably kind and gracious woman who touched the hearts of all people she encountered. She will be greatly missed.
A private family visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 am at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS, followed by interment at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.
In lieu of flowers, check donations may be made out to the "PEO, Chapter U Scholarship Fund" and mailed to Kelly Kennedy, Treasurer at 15127 Chickasaw Road, Kiln, MS 39556
