Everett Christian "EC" Schafer
October 30,1928 - November 9,2019
Moss Point
Mr. Everett Christian "EC" Schafer, 91, of Moss Point, MS, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Moss Point. He was born October 30, 1928 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to Edward C. and Isobel Quevas Schafer. He moved to Greenwell Springs, Louisiana at the age of 11. He attended Central School until he joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served in Asia and the South Pacific. After his discharged from the service, he opened a Drive Inn in Ponchatoula. He joined the police force in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, worked at Standard Oil, owned and operated Schafer Construction Company in Baton Rouge for 23 years.
He served as President of the Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association and was State Representative to the National Home Builders Association. In 1988 he moved to McDonough, Georgia and opened his business there.
In 1994 he retired to Moss Point, Mississippi, where he resided at the time of his death.
Mr. Schafer was a Master Mason for 51 years. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, #419 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and a member of the Joppa Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Biloxi, Mississippi. He was a Masonic Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schafer was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Schafer Jones, and brother, Raymond Edward Schafer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jimmie Faye Gully Schafer, daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Chris) Grant, of Las Vegas, NV. Sons: Ron Everett (Arleen) Schafer, of Los Angeles, CA;Dr.Brian Christian (Holly) Schafer, of Cape Girardeau, MO; Brother; Melvin Steve (June) Schafer. Grandchildren: Alyssa Renee' Neitzert; Eva Marguerite Schafer; Claire Elyse Schafer; Hayden Reed Grant; Koji Everett Schafer. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. Also survived by loving sisters and brothers in law: Jerry Gully Graff; James B. (Kay) Gully; Dell Ware Gully; Jo Alice (Bill) Thornton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. At The First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Ray Smith officiating.
Pallbearers: Jeff Schafer, Randy Tricou, Michael Schafer, Monty Jones, Nathan Farris, Mike Wilson and Allen Lane. Honorary Pallbearers: James Gully, John Doby.
Interment will be at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS., with military and masonic graveside rites.
In Lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made in his name to First Baptist Church of Pascagoula.
