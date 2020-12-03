Everett F. N. Martin

December 10, 1962 - November 28, 2020

Binghamton, New York - Everett F. N. Martin was Born Dec. 10, 1962, passed away Saturday, November 28th from heart failure with his best friend by his side his faithful dog Monster. He loved working hard, traveling, and cooking while spending time with his family. During this past year he spent his time doing everything he loved.

Everett was born in Germany and raised in Manhattan, Kansas, and later in life moved to Mississippi. Everett enjoyed cooking half his life. Then later in his life he became a truck driver, he enjoyed delivering to other parts of the county and traveling with his best friend Monster, his faithful dog. When he was home, he enjoyed spending time with his youngest daughter Karelann, she was the light of his life.

Everett is survived by his mother Gertrud, wife Stacey, sister Sandra, daughters Karelann, Michelle, Kimberly, Kaylee, Rachel, Rebecca, sons Robert, Ryan, and many grandchildren.

While most of us were at home staying safe, Everett was working hard driving essential supplies all across the United States. His travels this past year not only helped keep everyone supplied with food and other essentials, but it also allowed him to visit with the far spread out members of his family.

Everett was a loving husband of 23 years and made sure his wife and children were always taken care of. We loved our vacations and flea markets and enjoyed trying new places to eat at, and most of all he enjoyed shopping with us. I can remember that one year we went to the Smokey Mountains four times because he loved it so much.

Everett was and is the best brother I (Sandra) could have ever had. We were very close, we chatted on the phone all the time, sent pictures to one another, which they will be missed, I loved getting pictures of the different parts of the country he went threw. I especially love getting the pictures of him and little Monster on their travels and stories of his children. No words can describe how deeply I will miss him, he will always be in my heart and I will not know what to do without him. Most of all, I knew, if I really needed him, he would be there for me no questions asked. Everett was a wonderful son to his mother and would call every chance he could. If he had a delivery close to us, we would meet and have dinner together as a family.

Everett was and is a wonderful father of eight children. Most of his children were grown and have children of their own. His youngest child Karelann was everything, when he was home, he spent all the time with his daughter, which made him the happiest father in the world. He grew very close to his oldest son Robert who also shared his love for trucking and spent quality time with him and his family.

Everett had a delivery that brought him close to where his youngest son Ryan and his family were living and he got to meet his most recent grandson and enjoyed reminiscing and having a wonderful meal together as a family. During a family vacation he got to see his daughter Rebecca and her children.

Everett was preceded in death by his brother John, sister Helena, brother Donnie, father Zane.

Everett:

You gave no one a last farewell, nor did ever say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have passed away. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day you were taken away. We will meet again someday; I know in a better place. I thank God he made you our son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, but you were taken away to soon.

Funeral will be held privately by family members.





