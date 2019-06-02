Evone J. Lowder



1937 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Evone J. Lowder, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



She was of the Baptist faith and she loved and worshipped our Holy Father in Heaven.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Leonard "Red" Lowder; and her parents, George and Callie Dillard; and 11 brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Jeannie Storey (Chuck), Jeanette Galindo (Oscar), Jennifer Taylor (George), and Jeff Lowder (Deidre); a sister, Blanche Spears; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Until we meet again mother, we will miss you and think of you every day.



The funeral service will be at 11 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach. Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 11 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com