Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Evone Lowder Obituary
Evone J. Lowder

1937 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Evone J. Lowder, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

She was of the Baptist faith and she loved and worshipped our Holy Father in Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Leonard "Red" Lowder; and her parents, George and Callie Dillard; and 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Jeannie Storey (Chuck), Jeanette Galindo (Oscar), Jennifer Taylor (George), and Jeff Lowder (Deidre); a sister, Blanche Spears; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Until we meet again mother, we will miss you and think of you every day.

The funeral service will be at 11 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach. Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 11 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019
