Ewarn Brown

July 19, 1937 - November 14, 2020

Russell, Alabama - Ewarn Brown Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Alabama on Nov, 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family will have a private funeral at a later date.





