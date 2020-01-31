Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Ave.
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Ewea Thompson


1928 - 2020
Ewea Thompson Obituary
Ewea Martha Thompson

1928-2020

Pass Christian

Mrs. Ewea M. Thompson, age 91, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was a long time resident of Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. C. Thompson.

She is survived by her son, Robert H. Thompson and his wife Lesley Thompson of Barstow, California.

She was born and raised in Bremerhaven, Germany. She was a military wife, caregiver for her husband for many years, and a homemaker.

She was a wonderful caring wife and mother who was compassionate for others and animals – and contributed to their cause on a regular basis in an attempt to improve their lives.

The Lord has taken her home. For that we will rejoice, but she will be greatly missed by all and forever remembered.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers road is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
