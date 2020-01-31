|
Ewea Martha Thompson
1928-2020
Pass Christian
Mrs. Ewea M. Thompson, age 91, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was a long time resident of Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. C. Thompson.
She is survived by her son, Robert H. Thompson and his wife Lesley Thompson of Barstow, California.
She was born and raised in Bremerhaven, Germany. She was a military wife, caregiver for her husband for many years, and a homemaker.
She was a wonderful caring wife and mother who was compassionate for others and animals – and contributed to their cause on a regular basis in an attempt to improve their lives.
The Lord has taken her home. For that we will rejoice, but she will be greatly missed by all and forever remembered.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers road is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 31, 2020