F. J. (Scotty) Milhas III

Flat Rock

Fernand John Milhas III (Scotty), 68, of Flat Rock, NC, passed away July 29, 2019, in Gainesville Florida.

Scotty is preceded in death by his father, Fernand John Milhas Jr. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Terry, his son, Jason (Lesley), his daughter, Lindsey Catanise (Rick), his mother, Margery Meriwether Milhas, his sisters, Beth Jackson (Ray) and Susan Tucker, his "brother" and dearest friend, James (JJ) Coker, his three cherished grandsons, Benjamin, Samuel, and Thomas, many adored nieces, nephews, aunt, and cousins, countless beloved friends, and his best fuzzy companion, Max. At his request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you spend some time in nature: take a walk through the woods, plant a tree, and appreciate the stars.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
