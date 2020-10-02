Finley Gene Brown
1930 - 2020
Vancleave
Finley Gene Brown, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. Finley was born in Newton County, MS on July 11, 1930.
He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Patricia Tadlock Brown; his daughter, Glinda Brown Jackson (Jim McClish); and son, Ricky M. Brown (Cindy). He is also survived by his granddaughters, Angie Cochran Morris (Bobby), Leah Cochran Small (Wes) and grandson, Ryan James Cooper (Tosha). Finley had six great-grandchildren, Johnna Small, John Wesley Small, Jake Small, Kaden Cooper, Christian Cooper, and Maddyn Cooper.
Finley was raised in Sebastopol, MS, lived in Homewood, MS, and relocated to Vancleave, MS in 2016. He proudly served in the United States Army. Finley had an extensive career as a Store Manager and District Supervisor with Morgan & Lindsey, Gibson Discount Store (West Brothers) in Pascagoula, MS. Finley was an AQHA breeder of quarter horses for over 10 years but his real passion in life was his love for his family.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benndale, MS. View and sign register book at WWW.BOKFH.COM