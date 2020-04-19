The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Flora McMahan


1931 - 2020
Flora McMahan Obituary
Flora "Flo" Carson McMahan

1931 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Flora "Flo" Carson McMahan, 88, of Hot Springs, AR and Ocean Springs, MS passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Flo was born September 14, 1931 to Vascoe and Olive Carson and graduated from Little Rock High School. She represented Arkansas as the Rose Queen to the Tournament of Roses in California. Flo was active with the Jaycettes in Hot Springs and worked for many years with the Miss Arkansas Pageant, and proudly served as chaperone to Miss Arkansas for several years.

In 1967, she moved to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and became a home builder and later a certified Court Reporter. She served as Court Reporter in the Chancery Court of Jackson County, MS. During her career, she served as President of the MS Court Reporters Association. Flo was a lifetime member of the Krewe of Billikins, a Gulf Coast Mardi Gras organization. In 1994, she retired and moved back to Arkansas and married Jack McMahan, who was her loving and devoted husband until her passing. She is also survived by their daughters, Sheree Young Ranson (Foley) of Ocean Springs, MS and Cathi McMahan of Morrilton, AR. She had 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with #16 due in May.

She was predeceased by her son, Malcolm Young.

Flo was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She delighted in having such a large family.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery in Hot Springs.

Anyone wishing may honor Flo by making a gift in her name to The Caring Place (a senior citizen daycare that Flo enjoyed), 101 Quapaw Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
