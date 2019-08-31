|
|
Mrs. Flora Smith
Dec. 8, 1931 - Aug. 28, 2019
Gulfport
Mrs. Flora Claudette Lawrence Smith, 87, of Gulfport, Mississippi, departed this life, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Mrs. Smith was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was a devoted and faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Handsboro. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Tougaloo College where she received her undergraduate degree in Education. She also received her master's degree from William Carey College. Mrs. Smith taught in the Biloxi School District and dedicated her life to educating children in Mississippi for over 40 years.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Percy Lawrence and Zella Barnes Lawrence; her husband, Levi Smith; four brothers, Percy Lawrence, Jr., Charles Lawrence, JP Lawrence, Sr., T. Ray Lawrence; two sisters, Mary Lawrence and Vera Broderick.
She leaves cherishing loving memories of her two sons, Kythe (Bridget) Smith - Las Cruces, New Mexico, Klyne (Raquel) Smith - McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Kythe, Jr., Bridgen, Kennedy, Haven, Quinn; one great-granddaughter, Karter Rose, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Memorial 6:30PM, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral: 10AM, Monday, September 2, 2019, First Baptist Church, Hansboro. Interment: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Online registry WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019