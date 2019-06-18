The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Florence Illich

Florence Illich Obituary
Florence Stone Illich

1927 ~ 2019

Montgomery, TX

The family of Florence Stone Illich, age 92, has lost a very important part of their lives on Monday, June 10, 2019. Mrs. Illich will be missed by not only her family, but also those many people that she interacted and touched the hearts of as a teacher of music; violinist for orchestras and symphonies, as well as celebrities, from Biloxi, MS, to Pensacola, FL; mentor to those who looked to her for advice, young and old; and, creatively assisting the homeless with crocheting afghans. She loved nature in its entirety and could sit for hours watching and questioning everything around her.

Florence is survived by her husband, John B. Illich; her two sisters, Esther Jones and Arlan Martin; her daughters and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Zona, Alysse Kaapke, Lyle Hayes, Stephanie Sewell and Judy Illich; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

The family suggests donations to the in her memory.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home was honored to have served the Illich family.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 18, 2019
