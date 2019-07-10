Services Riemann Family Funeral Home 19130 Commission Road Long Beach , MS 39560 (228) 539-9800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Long Beach , MS View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Long Beach , MS View Map Burial 2:00 PM Pine Grove United Methodist Church cemetery Hwy 57 south of Benndale , MS View Map Resources More Obituaries for Florence Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence Roberts

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Florence Ann Roberts



1930 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Florence Ann Roberts, age 89, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Florence Ann was born to Dalton and Carrie Havens on May 17, 1930 in Daisy Vestry, Mississippi. Florence was the only girl among three brothers in which her mother affectionately referred to her as "Sis." She graduated from Broome High School and received an associate's degree from Perkinston Junior College and a bachelor's degree in Teacher Education from Mississippi Southern College (USM).



It was while attending college that she fell in love with her brother's best friend, Wayne Roberts. They married after graduating college, and she took her first teaching job at St. Martin Elementary in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. It was not long until her husband's job with General Electric took them to New York. This would be the start of several NASA based moves throughout their lifetime including Huntsville, Alabama, Titusville, Florida, and a few moves back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.



Florence, known to her friends as Floss, spent her early life dedicated to raising their daughter and two sons. She took great pride in providing a home for her family. A lot of her days were spent at baseball games and dance lessons, but she always made time for fun. It was common for Floss and her husband to pack a large picnic lunch, load up their children along with any friends that wanted to go and head to the beach. Floss cherished her friendships, which were numerous over the years. It was always certain that somewhere around three o'clock in the afternoon, the phone would ring, and someone was coming to have coffee with Floss to talk about their day.



When her children were older, Floss returned to her love of teaching. She worked at Long Beach Junior High and then accepted a position to help assist with the Chapter 1 education program for disadvantaged children at Quarles Elementary from which she retired in 1994. Floss had a big heart for children. She saw the best in each one and desired for them to achieve beyond any set limitations.



Floss was fortunate to experience a full life. Her husband's employment with Pam Am enabled them to travel many places across the globe. Despite all the beautiful places they traveled, her true delight was taking trips with her brother Prentiss, sister-in-law Dolores, and their friends.



Floss spent the majority of her life serving others because that is where she found her joy. She volunteered countless days within the Methodist Church through serving as President of the United Methodist Women, spearheading the rummage sale, teaching Vacation Bible School, hosting circle meetings and just helping where needed. Throughout her life, Floss never had to talk about her faith. It was evident upon meeting her when she smiled and first spoke to you. She clearly emulated the scripture



1 Corinthians 16:14 " Let all that you do be done in love." Her soft peaceful voice made the world seem right. As one of her children's friends once said, "Sometimes I just call you so I can hear your mother's voice."



Florence Ann was an extraordinary woman who impacted many lives unbeknown to her. She had a great love of family and unique relationship with each of her brothers whom she adored. Her marriage of 64 years was the cornerstone of her family and an example of the true foundation of love. Although this world became a better place for having Florence Ann in it, her departure will leave a void for all those who knew her.



Florence Ann is preceded in death by her parents Dalton and Carrie Havens of Vestry, MS; brother, Charles Havens of Huntsville, AL; brother, Lynn Havens of Gulfport, MS; son, Larry Wayne Roberts; and grandson, Sterling Wayne Roberts of Dallas, TX.



Florence is survived by her husband of 64 years, Forrest Wayne Roberts; brother, Prentiss Havens of New Orleans, LA; son, Bruce (Hope) Roberts of Poplarville, MS; daughter, Rhonda F. Roberts of Pass Christian, MS; grandsons, Colby (Caitlin) Roberts of Dallas, TX and Garrett (Alli) Roberts of Dallas, TX; step grandson, Shaun Palmer of Burney, TX and step granddaughter, Sheigha (Bobby) Fisher of Juniper, FL.



Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Long Beach, MS. The burial will be held at 2:00 pm at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church cemetery on Hwy 57 south of Benndale, MS.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries