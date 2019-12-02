Home

Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Paramount Baptist Church Cemetery
Perkinston, MS
View Map
Floyd Winters


1918 - 2019
Floyd Winters Obituary
Floyd J. Winters

May 15, 1918- November 26, 2019

Biloxi

Floyd J. Winters, 101, of Biloxi passed away on November 26, 2019. Mr. Winters was born in Chicago Illinois on May 15, 1918. He has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1946. He served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps in the European Theatre of Operations for two and a half years. He was a member of the VFW Post 2434 and the Polar Star Masonic Lodge No. 154 for over 60 years. After WW II Mr. Winters was employed in Civil Service at Keesler AFB in the 3380 Avionics Maintenance Squadron. He retired with 32 years of service as an Aircraft Instrument and Control Systems Supervisor. He was a member of Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi.

Mr. Winters was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Ruby L. Winters, his Mother Mary M. Winters, his Father Stanley F. Winters, and his Son Stanley F. Winters.

Mr. Winters is survived by his Daughter Debra Willis and her husband Guy of Millbrook, Alabama, his Son Gregory F. Winters and his wife Jean of Boca Raton, Florida, his Grandchildren Robert Grant Willis and his wife Sarah, Debra Bethany Willis and his Great Grandchild Emma Jane and Caleb John Willis.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Paramount Baptist Church Cemetery in Perkinston Mississippi. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
