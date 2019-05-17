The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Frances Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brown


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Brown Obituary
Frances Ely Brown

1941 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Mrs. Frances Ely Brown, age 78, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.

Frances was a lifelong resident of Vancleave. She was a devoted employee of the Vancleave School System for 33 years. She was an excellent cook and cake baker and an excessive Walmart shopper. She loved to get together with family and friends and will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Ely and Celeste Irwin, two grandchildren, Shawna Brown and Jeremy Moore as well as numerous beloved family members and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lester Brown, four children, Ronnie (Donna) Brown, Calvin Brown, Lavondia (James) Odom and Patrick (Vicky) Brown, two brothers, Rufus "JuneBoy" (Anita) Ely and Jimmy Ely, seven grandchildren, Derrick (Erin) Brown, Christopher "C.C." Brown, Lindsay Brown and Courtney (Logan) Parker, Crystal (Dylon) Moore, Bailey (Blake) Buchanan and Maggie Brown, nine great-grandchildren, another great on the way and countless numbers of close family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, from 9am~11am, with an 11am chapel service, all at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery. After the graveside service, everyone is invited to go to the Vancleave High School Cafeteria for food and fellowship with the family.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2019
