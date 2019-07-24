Frances M. "Honey" Easterling



1926 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Frances M. "Honey" Easterling, age 93, of Biloxi, passed away on July 23, 2019.



She was preceded in death by a son, Louis Aulton Easterling; her parents, Louis and Virginia Lenders; a sister, Marie Lenders; and a granddaughter, Sarah Helveston.



She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Lt. Col. Lloyd A. Easterling, Jr.; her children, Lloyd A. White (Louis J.) and Marci Easterling; 8 grandchildren, Rachael Gladwell, Tricia Parker, Erica Hughes, Connie Helveston, Courtney Luna, Rocky Catron, and Aulton Easterling; 22 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.



Mrs. Easterling was a native of Brussels, Belgium, and lived on the coast for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, tennis, golfing, and spending time with her family. She especially loved "snack" with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 – 77 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. The funeral service will be at 10 am Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019