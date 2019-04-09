Mrs. Frances Finehout



1924-2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Frances Finehout, age 95, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Wiggins.



Mrs. Finehout was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She enjoyed painting and gardening and moved to Azalea Gardens in Wiggins in 2017 for health reasons.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Smith; her husband, Henry Finehout; and her brothers, William Smith and Calvin Smith.



She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Jamieson of McHenry, MS, and Linda Sellstrom of Odom, TX; her son, David Finehout of Diamondhead, MS; her three grandchildren, Bryan Jamieson of McHenry, MS, Kevin Sellstrom of Odom, TX, and Kara Sellstrom of San Marcos, TX.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Conn Cemetery in Long Beach at 11:15 am. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2019