Frances Ann Jett
Aug. 28, 1931 ~ Aug. 8, 2020
Gulfport, MS
Frances Ann (Welborn) Jett, 88 of Gulfport, passed away Saturday at Garden Park Medical Center. She was born August 28, 1931 in Poplarville, MS, the daughter of Walter W. & Blanche (Poore) Welborn. The family moved to Soso, MS where she grew up, attending Union Line Elementary and later Soso High School. Frances graduated a member of the class of 1949. She always had an "eye for fashion" as they say, starting into the fashion world in Jackson first, then on to Laurel. In 1972, Frances and her sister opened a fine boutique shop, the House of Cachet in Laurel. She loved her God, family, friends and life. Frances was an active member of the Newcomers Club on the coast and loved playing Bonco with friends. She had an adventurous spirit with a great love for music and travelling. She will no doubt be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, in the many places she has lived. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter W. "Doc" & Blanche Welborn; her husbands, Joe Green, and later George Jett, with a brother-in-law, Bill Welch. Left to cherish her memories are: her daughter Jo Cook of Austin, TX, and her son, Tracy Green of Gulfport; sisters Martile Welch of Southaven, MS and Blanche (Richard) Neal of Fallbrook, CA; her granddaughter Kerry (John) Necaise and great-grandson Alex Guin, both of Austin, TX, along with numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends and neighbors. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to your favorite charity
. Due to the covid virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Jett family in their time of need. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.